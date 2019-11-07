HUAWEI RWANDA NAMES YANG SHENGWAN AS NEW COUNTRY MANAGER

This post has already been read 192 times!

Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices has appointed Mr. Yang Shengwan as its new managing director for their Rwanda Operations.

Mr. Yang Shengwan who replaces Mr. Xiong Jun comes with a working experience of approximately eight years in senior management positions in countries such as China, Kenya and Uganda.

Ms. Lina Cao, Huawei Rwanda’s Public Relations Manager affirms that Mr. Yang brings a vast technical expertise to aid the operations of the company.



Mr. Yang Shengwan who replaces Mr. Xiong Jun comes with a working experience of approximately eight years in senior management positions in countries such as China, Kenya and Uganda.

” Rwanda is an important market for us. It is on the frontline of innovation and it aspires to be a regional leader in ICT. Because of the nature of its market andICT aspirations, our task as a company is to align ourselves to the digitization strategy and plan of Rwanda, continue to digitize Rwanda, create employment, equip and nurture ICT talent. With his expertise and experience, we believeMr. Yang will be able to fulfill our task, vision and goal of bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a digitally connected Rwanda,” Says Ms. Lina Cao, the public relations manager in the statement.

“In the past 11years in Rwanda, Huawei has been committed to boost ICT Infrastructure and invest in digital skills. This explains why we carry out the seeds for the Future program where we take Rwanda ICT talent to China for technological training on the latest trends,” she adds.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

This post has already been read 192 times!