Sgt Maj Robert releases a new song

This post has already been read 154 times!

Musician and exiled Rwandan soldier Sgt Maj Robert Kabera has released a brand new song, the voice understands.

The new track dubbed ‘Akuna Zaidi’ in Kiswahili meaning ‘Nothing More’ was released on the day when the Eastern African country was observing the 27th anniversary of the country’s liberation on July 4th.

In a comment with local media house Umusingi, Sgt Maj Robert is quoted to have said that he dedicates ‘Akuna Zaidi’ to those who liberated the country and thinks it’s worth to observe and express gratitude.

Sgt Maj Kabera was an instructor and a member of the military band in the Rwandan army. He fled Rwanda in November last year after being accused of defiling a “15-year-old” family member.

On, 23 November 2020, Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Military Prosecution Department (MPD) released a statement saying they’ve launched investigations into defilement allegations against Sergeant Major Kabera Robert a.k.a “Sergeant Robert” over his family member. The crime was allegedly committed on 21 November 2020 in Ndera Sector, Gasabo district.

“RDF assured the public that justice will take its course and strongly condemns any violation of Rwandan law, or RDF ethics and values by its personnel. Efforts to trace the fugitive are underway.” The statement further read.

This post has already been read 154 times!