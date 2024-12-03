NEWS

Kigali Airport Updates Landing Rules for Safer Flights

by Robert Mugabe00
Kigali International Airport, recognized as one of Africa’s top airports, has implemented advanced air navigation procedures that allow aircraft to occasionally fly over Kigali during landing. This adjustment is specifically aimed at improving operations during low-visibility conditions.

Enhanced Safety with Advanced Technology

The Rwanda Airports Company (RAC), responsible for managing airport operations and air navigation services across the country, announced that the Kigali airport now uses runway 10 with satellite-based landing procedures. This cutting-edge technology enhances both safety and efficiency in challenging weather.

“These advancements ensure safer and more streamlined operations,” said Athan Tashobya, RAC’s communications officer, in an interview with The New Times. He emphasized that the public has no reason to worry about these updates.

 

Minimizing Weather-Related Diversions

According to RAC, the new procedures aim to reduce flight diversions caused by adverse weather, especially for approaches from the east, near Masaka.

“These procedures have been meticulously designed, rigorously tested, and fully approved to meet the highest safety standards,” Tashobya assured.

A Seamless Transition

Tashobya also noted that smaller aircraft have already successfully used similar landing approaches, ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders. He reiterated that safety remains the top priority and urged the public to remain confident in the new system.

The updated procedures officially came into effect on November 28, marking a significant step forward in Kigali International Airport’s commitment to maintaining world-class standards in aviation safety and efficiency.

