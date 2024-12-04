Human rights groups in Guinea report that over 135 football fans, many of them children, lost their lives in a tragic crush at a stadium in Nzérékoré on Sunday. This figure, though unverified, is significantly higher than the official death toll of 56.

The estimate comes from accounts collected through hospitals, cemeteries, witnesses, families of victims, religious institutions, and local media. The groups also report that more than 50 individuals remain missing.

Government Urges Caution Amid Ongoing Investigations

Guinea’s military government has cautioned against the dissemination of unverified information while investigations continue. Justice Minister Yaya Kaïraba Kaba has launched a judicial inquiry into the tragedy and warned that anyone spreading “unverified or malicious information” could face arrest and prosecution.

The Incident

The disaster occurred during a football match, triggered by outrage over a controversial refereeing decision that escalated into violence. Police used tear gas to control the crowd, but chaos ensued as thousands attempted to flee. Witnesses say the stadium, overcrowded with spectators, had only one small exit, which became a choke point during the rush.

Rights groups in Nzérékoré allege that excessive tear gas use in the confined area worsened the situation. They also accused vehicles carrying officials of hitting people trying to escape.

Blame on Organizers and the Government

The rights groups have attributed the tragedy to negligence by the match organizers and Guinea’s ruling military junta, who had arranged the tournament in honor of President Mamady Doumbouya.

National Mourning Declared

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah has declared three days of national mourning for the victims. Meanwhile, government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual expressed frustration over conflicting reports of the death toll, emphasizing that the official figures are provisional and investigations are ongoing.

Broader Concerns About Stadium Safety

The stadium tragedy sheds light on a broader issue: Guinea, along with several other African nations, is currently banned from hosting international football matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to substandard facilities. Countries facing similar bans include Ethiopia, Gambia, Chad, and Sierra Leone.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved crowd management and better safety standards in public venues across the region.

This story is based on reporting by BBC News. For the full article, visit their website here.