Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada’s Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader after years of service since taking office in 2015.

Speaking to Canadians on Monday, Trudeau reflected on his leadership journey since taking office in 2015. He highlighted his dedication to advancing the country’s interests and improving citizens’ lives, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau stated his decision to step down came after discussions with his family and mounting pressure from Liberal MPs. He emphasized that his family played a key role in his decision-making process, saying, “When we were having dinner last night, I told my children it was time for me to step down.”

The outgoing Prime Minister encouraged Canadians to choose a leader who will offer genuine progress and align with the country’s values, stating, “This country deserves true choices. Choose a leader who truly represents you.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Trudeau expressed regret over not introducing electoral reforms, which he believes would have allowed citizens to select leaders more transparently through a reformed voting system.

Trudeau’s resignation follows calls from Conservative MPs, who now hold a strong chance of winning the upcoming elections in October.

At 53, Trudeau has led the Liberal Party since 2013 and became Canada’s Prime Minister in 2015.