On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, President Paul Kagame hosted Angola’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio. This meeting, a key moment in Rwanda-Angola relations on DRC peace talks, saw the minister deliver a message from Angola’s President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who has been actively mediating efforts to resolve security challenges in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Why the Luanda Meeting Was Postponed

The message came after Angola decided on December 14 to postpone a planned meeting in Luanda. This meeting was intended to bring together President Lourenço, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, and DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi on December 15, 2024.

Rwanda did not attend the meeting because DRC representatives refused to engage in discussions with the armed group M23. This decision contradicted earlier commitments made to President Lourenço under the Nairobi Process, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, to negotiate with M23.

Lack of Agreement Between Rwanda and DRC

The Rwandan government explained that the talks were postponed due to unresolved issues on the DRC’s part. During discussions between the foreign ministers of both nations on December 14, no consensus was reached on holding direct negotiations between the DRC and M23. Such talks were deemed critical for achieving a political solution to the conflict in eastern Congo.

Concerns Over the DRC’s Actions and Statements

Rwanda also raised concerns about the DRC government’s persistent stance under President Tshisekedi. Kigali criticized inflammatory statements made by the DRC aimed at undermining Rwanda’s leadership on the international stage.

Collaboration with Armed Groups Raises Tensions

Another key reason for Rwanda’s absence was the DRC’s ongoing collaboration with armed groups, including the FDLR, a militia responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. These groups, alongside Wazalendo forces, Burundian troops, and European mercenaries, have reportedly been fighting with the Congolese army. Their actions have led to human rights abuses targeting Tutsi-speaking Congolese communities in eastern DRC, worsening the region’s instability.

Angola’s Call for Dialogue

In light of these challenges, Angola’s President João Lourenço stressed the importance of direct negotiations between the DRC and M23. He suggested that these talks be mediated by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, aiming to find a lasting resolution to the conflict.