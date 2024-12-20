Tragic Crowd Crush at Nigerian Funfair Claims 35 Lives

A devastating crowd crush at a Nigerian funfair in southwest Nigeria on Wednesday tragically claimed the lives of at least 35 children and left six others critically injured, according to the Oyo State Police.

Incident Overview

The tragic event occurred at an Islamic school in Ibadan, where the organizers, Women in Need of Guidance and Support (WING), had planned to host 5,000 children under 13 at a free event featuring prize giveaways, including scholarships. However, the situation spiraled into chaos, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

The police have arrested eight individuals, including the event’s main sponsor, for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Condolences from Leaders

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, as reported by state news agency NAN. “In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed,” the statement said.

President Tinubu also urged the Oyo State Government to implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde shared his sorrow, describing it as “a very sad day.” In a Facebook post, he expressed sympathy for the grieving parents and reassured citizens that those responsible for the disaster would be held accountable.

Investigation Underway

The state’s criminal investigation department’s homicide division now handles the case. The Oyo State Police Command spokesperson assured the public of justice and expressed condolences to all affected families.

Recurring Tragedies in Nigeria

This heartbreaking incident is one of several deadly crowd crushes that have occurred in Nigeria in recent years.

In February 2024, a surge at a Lagos Customs Service office distributing discounted rice led to unspecified fatalities.

In 2022, 30 people, many of them children, died in a crowd crush at a church event in Port Harcourt.

In 2019, four people were killed during a political rally.

A Call for Change

The repeated occurrences of such tragic incidents underline the urgent need for stricter safety measures at public events in Nigeria. As the nation mourns this loss, families and authorities alike hope for justice and the prevention of future tragedies.