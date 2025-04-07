Rwandan President Paul Kagame has revealed that some people have warned him to stop speaking so frankly, fearing he might be killed for it. But he insists that he will continue to speak the truth, no matter the consequences. Paul Kagame genocide commemoration speech.

Kagame made these remarks on Sunday at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, during the launch of the 31st annual commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He delivered his speech in English, aiming for the message to reach a global audience—especially regarding the violence still being committed against Tutsis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while the world looks on in silence.

Reflecting on Rwanda’s past, Kagame said:

“What happened here over 30 years ago can never happen again. How can anyone accept that? How can someone not stand up and defend themselves? Yes, you might die trying to defend yourself—but if you don’t, you will definitely die. So why not fight back? You might survive and live the life you deserve, instead of letting others toy with your existence like your life belongs to them. Why accept that?”

Kagame added that some individuals had once approached him, advising:

“Mr. President, sometimes you say things that upset powerful people. Be careful—they might kill you.”

He responded, “Well, then they are killers. But here’s my answer: If staying alive means keeping quiet while injustice happens, I don’t consider that living. That’s already death. A life built on lies, on fear, waiting for someone else to decide how I should live—isn’t that the same as dying? I’d rather die fighting. And you, Rwandans, why wait to die like flies? Why not fight?”

Kagame emphasized that his message wasn’t only for Rwandans, but for all Africans.

“There are Africans who’ve been stripped of their humanity and have accepted it. They beg to survive. I can’t ask anyone to live like that. We will fight. If I lose, I lose. But there’s a great chance that if you stand up and defend yourself, you’ll live. And not just live—but with dignity, the life everyone deserves.”

He called out the hypocrisy of global powers:

“There are people everywhere—at the UN, in European capitals—who talk endlessly about Rwanda. When they speak about this small country, they unite in condemning us. Do you think they do that because Rwanda doesn’t matter? Quite the opposite.”

Kagame concluded with a firm declaration:

“Our lives belong to us, and we must live them on our own terms. We must fight for our future. And to anyone who dares to come here thinking they can dictate how we live—I’ll tell them directly: Go to hell. You say you’ll impose sanctions? What sanctions? Go to hell.”