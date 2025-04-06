On Saturday, April 5, 2025, a week-long boxing training program led by international coaches from Uganda officially came to an end in Rwanda. The sessions were organized specifically for members of the BodyMax Boxing Club and aimed to boost the development of boxing in the country.

The training, which ran from March 28 to April 5, was conducted by two internationally certified Ugandan boxing coaches — Hamiss Sebbuma and Semakalu Charles — accredited by the International Boxing Association (IBA). The coaches expressed optimism about Rwanda’s boxing potential but noted several areas that still need improvement.

“We came here to help boxing in Rwanda rise to a higher level,” said Coach Semakalu. “Right now, the sport is still in its early stages. We want to see more Rwandan athletes participating — and performing well — in major global events like the Olympics. Rwandans clearly love the sport, but the infrastructure and training levels are still very limited.”

He emphasized that players need more strength training, better facilities, and improved access to equipment. “There’s a lack of strength among athletes, and training is not consistent. Facilities and gear are also limited. But with the agreement we’ve signed, we’re confident we can work on these challenges together,” he added.

Asmini Emma, head of BodyMax Boxing Club, said the partnership will help Rwandan boxers access competitions in Uganda — one of the current challenges facing local athletes.

“They showed us where we stand and where to focus our efforts. Our players, coaches, and managers all learned a lot. If we apply what we’ve been taught, we’ll see young Rwandans competing in big international tournaments — and even making a living from boxing professionally,” said Emma.

In a related achievement, Rwanda gained its first internationally certified boxing coach in December 2024 — Semwaha Ali Indugu. He earned his certification after completing a 15-day online training course organized by the International Boxing Association in Switzerland. The course was fully funded by BodyMax Boxing Club in collaboration with the Rwanda Boxing Federation, reflecting their shared commitment to raising the standard of boxing through professional coaching.