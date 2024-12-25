Rwanda has achieved a significant milestone in sports, as Coach Semwaha Ali Indugu, from Body Max Boxing Club, becomes the country’s first boxing coach to earn an internationally recognized certification.

Certification Achieved After Rigorous Training

Coach Semwaha received this prestigious certification on December 23, 2024. The achievement followed a 15-day intensive training program offered by the International Boxing Association (IBA) based in Switzerland. Although the training was conducted online, Body Max Boxing Club provided full financial support for the coach’s participation. This initiative was made possible through a partnership with the Rwanda Boxing Federation. First Internationally Certified Boxing Coach in Rwanda.

Raising Professional Standards at Body Max Boxing Club

Asmini Emma, the manager of Body Max Boxing Club, highlighted the importance of this certification in elevating the team’s status from amateur to professional.

She explained:

“The Rwanda Boxing Federation informed us about this training opportunity, and we encouraged our coach to participate. This aligns with our goal of achieving international standards. We’re now operating as professionals, and investing in the coach’s education ensures he can bring significant value to the team.”

Emma further emphasized the long-term benefits:

“Having an internationally certified coach gives us confidence that our players are in expert hands. This investment enhances the skills of both the coach and the athletes, positioning our team for better performance.”

A New Chapter for Rwandan Boxing

Kalisa Vicky, President of the Rwanda Boxing Federation, expressed gratitude to Body Max Boxing Club for supporting the coach’s development. He noted the groundbreaking nature of this achievement:

“Coach Semwaha is the first Rwandan to attain this level of certification in boxing. Previously, our national teams lacked a qualified coach to accompany athletes to international competitions. Now, with this certification, Rwanda has a coach who can represent us on a global stage.”

The training was part of a program attended by 25 coaches globally, with Coach Semwaha being the sole participant from Rwanda. His success marks a turning point for the country’s boxing community.

Future Prospects

Coach Semwaha’s achievement is expected to inspire further investments in training and development for Rwandan boxing. As Body Max Boxing Club and the Rwanda Boxing Federation look ahead, they aim to strengthen their commitment to building a strong, internationally competitive boxing team.

This milestone is just the beginning of a brighter future for Rwandan boxing, where skilled professionals will lead the way to success in international arenas.