During the World Teachers’ Day celebrations on December 13, Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente assured educators of prioritizing their key concerns. Among these, he highlighted a major milestone: 500 schools in Rwanda to get electricity by 2025. This initiative aims to address the pressing issue of power shortages in schools, which hinder access to technology and modern teaching resources.

The Prime Minister promised to resolve this challenge by the end of 2025, taking a significant step toward improving the learning environment.

Teachers highlighted that the absence of electricity hinders access to the internet, making it difficult to teach and learn technology effectively. Currently, 62% of schools have internet access, and an additional 21% are expected to be connected by the second school term of 2025. 500 Schools in Rwanda by 2025.

Twagirimana Emmanuel, a teacher at Gakorokombe Primary School in Kicukiro, raised concerns about the poor quality of chalk, which often causes respiratory issues and colds among teachers. In response, Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana pledged a permanent solution to this recurring issue.

Teachers urged the authorities to enhance the sixth-grade primary school curriculum by adding grammar modules to improve students’ language skills.

The celebrations honored and celebrated schools that excelled academically at the primary and secondary levels for their outstanding achievements.