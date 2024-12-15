Congo Security Talks in Luanda Postponed Last Minute

The much-anticipated Congo security talks in Luanda between Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, and Angolan mediator João Lourenço have been postponed at the last minute.

Angola’s Presidential Office announced the development, stating, “Contrary to expectations, today’s meeting of the heads of state will not take place.”

Since 2021, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been grappling with M23 rebels, who claim to be fighting for the rights of Congolese citizens who speak Kinyarwanda. This conflict has particularly affected the eastern part of the country.

Rwanda has accused Congo of integrating the FDLR—a terrorist group responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda—into its armed forces. According to Rwanda, the FDLR continues its genocidal agenda in Congo while threatening Rwanda’s security. Kigali has repeatedly urged the Congolese government to disband the group.

Meanwhile, Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, an allegation Rwanda denies, calling it a pretext for Congo’s collaboration with groups that destabilize regional security. Congo has yet to provide evidence supporting its claims.

The statement from Angola’s Presidential Office did not specify a new date for the postponed talks.

The Luanda discussions initially aimed to build on last month’s preparatory meeting, where the foreign ministers of both countries participated.