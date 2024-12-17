Russian General Igor Kirillov Killed in Moscow Bombing

A high-ranking Russian military official, General Igor Kirillov, was killed by a bomb in Moscow on Tuesday morning, December 17, 2024. According to the BBC, the incident occurred as General Kirillov and his deputy were leaving a building when a motorcycle carrying the explosive detonated near them. The Russian investigative authorities confirmed the details.

Ukraine declared that General Kirillov was a “most-wanted individual” due to his significant involvement in war crimes. He was accused of authorizing the use of chemical and nuclear weapons—actions prohibited by international law—during the war in Ukraine.

Russian security officials informed state media that the bomb was detonated remotely using advanced technology.

The attack came just a day after Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) sentenced Kirillov in absentia on December 16, 2024. On its official Telegram account, the SBU identified him as responsible for overseeing the deployment of illegal chemical weapons during the war.

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the building’s entrance, with signs of a fire starting to spread. Several windows were shattered, and the bodies of Kirillov and his deputy were found in the street, covered with debris.

In October 2024, the UK imposed sanctions on Kirillov, accusing him of spearheading the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine and being a key informant within the Kremlin. According to the SBU, Russian forces have used chemical weapons over 4,800 times under Kirillov’s command.

This incident underscores the high-stakes tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with significant global implications.