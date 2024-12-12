President Paul Kagame emphasized the critical role of justice in Rwanda, reflecting on the nation’s troubled history and its impact on Rwandans’ access to fair legal systems. He spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of Supreme Court President Domitille Mukantaganzwa and Vice President Alphonse Hitiyaremye, highlighting that flawed justice systems contributed to the divisions that culminated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kagame stressed that justice must be impartial and accessible to all. He urged the new Supreme Court leaders to uphold these principles, ensuring equality before the law. He stated, “Where justice fails to deliver, alternatives will step in, though justice should always remain the primary solution.”

The President reflected on Rwanda’s painful history, emphasizing that past injustices denied many Rwandans the justice they deserved, leading to devastating consequences. He warned against allowing similar ideologies to resurface and reiterated the importance of using laws to counter any efforts aimed at undermining peace and unity.

Kagame expressed concern over continued violence against genocide survivors, stating, “Such acts must stop. Justice must address them. If justice fails, other measures will be taken to ensure safety and accountability.”

He also criticized individuals who falsely portray Rwanda as lacking justice, whether from within the country or abroad. “No political agenda can erase the foundation of justice we’ve built. Rwanda is not powerless, and justice will always prevail,” he affirmed.

The President condemned corrupt practices and the misuse of national resources, calling for fairness and accountability.

“The wealth of this nation belongs to all Rwandans and must benefit everyone equally. Justice and law are the only acceptable tools to achieve this,” he stated.

Kagame acknowledged the progress Rwanda has made but emphasized the long journey ahead, urging collective efforts to transform the country’s history and build a prosperous future.

Finally, he commended the outgoing Supreme Court leadership for their contributions and encouraged the new team to fulfill their responsibilities with diligence and integrity.