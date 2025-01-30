In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), M23 rebels seize Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, on Sunday, January 26. This marks the group’s most significant advance since its resurgence three years ago. By Monday evening, the rebels had taken full control of Goma’s airport, a critical hub for international military and humanitarian operations in the region.

Goma, a city of two million people, is now under M23’s grip, with the group securing key strategic points, including the border with Rwanda, the Lake Kivu maritime port, and regional offices of national radio and television. Fighting subsided by Wednesday, but the rebels’ hold on the city remains firm.

This is not the first time M23 has captured Goma. In 2012, the group briefly occupied the city before retreating to allow peace negotiations. The M23, named after a failed March 23, 2009, peace agreement with the Congolese government, claims to fight against the systematic persecution of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese, many of whom have lived as refugees for over 30 years. Rwanda currently hosts nearly 100,000 of these refugees.

Roots of the Conflict

The current conflict pits M23 against a coalition of Congolese government forces (FARDC), the FDLR (a UN-sanctioned terrorist group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide), Burundian soldiers, European mercenaries, a Southern Africa-led SADC mission, and local militias known as Wazalendo.

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, a political scientist and security analyst, argues that lasting peace in eastern DRC requires addressing the root causes of the conflict. “Unless you tackle the FDLR and allied militias like Mai Mai-Nyatura, which have persecuted Congolese Tutsi communities for decades, the crisis will continue,” he said.

Golooba-Mutebi criticized the international community for repeating past mistakes, such as relying on military interventions without addressing underlying issues. “In 2012, we warned that fighting M23 with the Force Intervention Brigade wouldn’t solve the problem. Ten years later, the war is still on,” he noted.

Chaos in Kinshasa

The fall of Goma sparked protests in the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday. Embassies of the USA, Belgium, South Africa, Rwanda, France, Kenya, and Uganda were vandalized and set on fire. Reports suggest these protests were state-sponsored, reflecting the government’s frustration over the loss of Goma.

Amid the turmoil, President Felix Tshisekedi appointed Maj Gen Somo Kakule Evariste as the new military governor of North Kivu, replacing Maj Gen Peter Cirimwami, who was killed by rebels on January 23. Unconfirmed reports indicate internal discontent over Tshisekedi’s handling of the crisis, with rumors of a possible government reshuffle.

A veteran diplomat, speaking anonymously, described Tshisekedi’s UDPS party as “a mob-led organization that bullies both adversaries and partners.” The diplomat contrasted Tshisekedi’s response to the crisis with that of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, who ordered a strategic withdrawal of forces during the 2012 M23 takeover, saving countless lives.

The Role of Mercenaries

The DRC’s reliance on foreign mercenaries has drawn sharp criticism. Reports indicate that around 2,000 European mercenaries, mostly from Eastern Europe, were hired to fight M23, with monthly salaries ranging from 4,000to4,000to8,000. Nearly 300 of these mercenaries surrendered to M23 during the recent escalation and were handed over to Rwanda before being repatriated.

Golooba-Mutebi condemned the use of mercenaries, calling it a “foolish” approach to solving internal security issues. “No country should outsource its security to foreign actors,” he said. “The Congolese government must take charge of its own security. You can’t expect soldiers to fight when they’re underpaid, poorly equipped, and mismanaged.”

A Path Forward?

The M23 rebels seize Goma has raised questions about the future of the conflict. Golooba-Mutebi suggests that the rebels’ control could provide an opportunity to restore order in the region. “Displaced families and refugees may now return home, and M23 can demonstrate its ability to govern responsibly,” he said.

However, lasting peace will require addressing the grievances of all parties involved, including Rwanda’s security concerns and the persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities. As the international community watches closely, the hope remains that this latest escalation could finally lead to meaningful dialogue and a resolution to one of Africa’s most protracted conflicts.

Stay tuned to Great Lakes Voice for more updates on this developing story.