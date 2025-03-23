Rwanda Smuggling Arrest: 13 Caught with 40 Tons Beans

Rwandan police have arrested 13 individuals involved in smuggling over 40 tons of beans from Burera and Gicumbi districts to a neighboring country. The suspects were caught using illegal routes, known locally as “panya”, at different times.

How the Smuggling Operated

According to SP Jean Bosco Mwiseneza, the spokesperson for Rwanda National Police in the Northern Province, most of the confiscated beans were sourced from the Eastern Province and transported by vehicles to storage facilities near the borders.

“Our preliminary investigations show that buyers would collect small quantities from these depots and pass them to carriers, who smuggled them across the border using unauthorized routes,” said SP Mwiseneza.

The seized beans included different varieties, such as Rutuku, Injyamani, and Colta. From January to March 2025, authorities have intercepted 40 tons and 321 kilograms of smuggled beans.

Why Smuggling Happens – and Its Consequences

Smugglers are often lured by higher prices in neighboring countries, but police warn that this is a risky and short-sighted practice.

“People must stop chasing quick profits at the expense of their own families,” said SP Mwiseneza. “They end up selling all their stock and leaving their families without food. Later, they have to buy beans from the market at higher prices.”

He also emphasized the dangers of illegal routes, stating: “These smuggling paths are unsafe. Many smugglers are forced to abandon their goods when confronted by authorities, leading to huge losses. Others get arrested, which affects their livelihoods.”

Police Crackdown on Smuggling

The Rwanda National Police has identified the tactics and networks used by smugglers and vowed to continue tracking down those still at large. “We will not tolerate smuggling. Our operations will continue until all culprits are brought to justice,” SP Mwiseneza warned.

All 13 arrested suspects are currently being held at local police stations in Burera and Gicumbi.

Authorities urge the public to report smuggling activities, as they harm both national development and local communities. “If you know anyone involved in smuggling, report them immediately. This is a crime that affects the entire country,” police advised.