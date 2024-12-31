President Kagame: Rwanda’s Security Comes First

During the year-end celebration to usher in 2025, held at the Kigali Convention Centre on the evening of December 30, 2024, President Paul Kagame delivered a resolute message: anyone seeking to disrupt Rwanda’s security should know their time is up.

President Kagame reflected on Rwanda’s journey, acknowledging both its achievements and challenges. He emphasized the importance of celebrating successes while learning from any shortcomings.

“This year we are concluding has been filled with many positives, and that’s what stands out to me. As for the things that didn’t go well, we address them and put them back on track,” he said. “It’s about reflecting on our history—even the painful parts. It’s our history, whether we caused it or not. What matters is correcting it, learning from it, and moving forward toward the future we aim for.”

He stressed that celebration should not lead to complacency. “When we celebrate, let us remain vigilant—both as individuals and as a nation. We will not allow anyone to disrupt our security, not even for a single day,” Kagame asserted.

The President expressed confidence in Rwanda’s ability to safeguard its peace. “The will to protect our security doesn’t come from elsewhere—we already have it, and it’s strong. What we need are the resources. As we move forward, those resources continue to grow. Those who think they can threaten our peace will realize that their time is running out.”

Reflecting on Key Events of 2024

President Kagame highlighted major milestones of the year, including the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and Rwanda’s liberation anniversary.

“This year, we remembered our loved ones during the 30th commemoration of the Genocide. It was also the 30th anniversary of our liberation,” he noted. “I also want to sincerely thank everyone who participated in the elections this year. Your commitment and dedication were commendable, and I deeply appreciate your efforts.”

On challenges faced during the year, Kagame addressed the Marburg virus outbreak, which affected Rwanda earlier in 2024. He expressed solidarity with families who lost loved ones and praised healthcare workers and volunteers for their bravery during the crisis.

“Not long ago, we faced a health challenge—the Marburg virus outbreak—which claimed lives and affected families. To those families, we stand with you in solidarity,” Kagame said. “Thankfully, the outbreak is now under control. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to health workers, volunteers, and everyone who stepped forward. Some risked their own lives to save others. Their courage and selflessness embody the spirit of Rwanda.”

A Call for Optimism and Hard Work

President Kagame encouraged Rwandans to continue celebrating their accomplishments while putting in the effort, determination, and thoughtfulness needed to build a brighter future.

“Whenever possible, let us take the time to celebrate. Isn’t that how life should be?” he said. “Celebrate what you’ve achieved while planning for the future. The energy and effort you invest today will shape what lies ahead.”