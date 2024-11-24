Marburg Virus Epidemic Ends in Rwanda: Key Updates

Rwanda has officially declared that the Marburg Virus Epidemic Ends in Rwanda. Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana reported that Rwanda has gone nearly two weeks without new cases and a month without any deaths.

In an online briefing with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Nsanzimana shared the good news: “The Marburg epidemic in Rwanda is over. We have gone almost two weeks without a new case and a month without any deaths.” He confirmed that hospitals have discharged all previously infected patients who have fully recovered.

The outbreak, which was declared on September 28, resulted in 15 fatalities. To combat the virus, Rwanda launched a vaccination campaign using an experimental vaccine last month.

The Marburg virus, part of the filovirus family (which includes Ebola), is highly lethal. It causes severe fever and can lead to hemorrhaging and organ failure. Animals, including primates, transmit the virus to humans, and it spreads between people through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids.

The fact that the Marburg Virus Epidemic Ends in Rwanda marks a significant victory for the country, highlighting the success of swift public health measures and effective medical intervention in managing such a deadly outbreak.