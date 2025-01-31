M23 Calls for Return to Work. Bertrand Bisiimwa, the President of M23, has urged all those who have opposed the group, including journalists who have reported negatively about them, to return to their work. Bisiimwa emphasized that the capture of Goma was aimed at restoring order after the destruction caused by the previous administration.

Addressing journalists who have been critical of M23, Bisiimwa assured them of their safety and encouraged them to resume their duties. He stated, “There are journalists who have consistently spoken against us, even claiming that they would face harm. I have assured them that no one will harm them. I urge you to reopen your offices, restart your radio stations, and continue informing the public with truthful news.”

Bisiimwa also addressed the issue of Wazalendo fighters, who he said have been used as tools by the Kinshasa government. He stressed the importance of educating these fighters to love and serve their country, rather than being manipulated into harming their fellow citizens. M23 calls for return to work.

He explained that the future of the Wazalendo lies in providing them with the tools to build a sustainable life and create opportunities, rather than pushing them into armed conflict.

“Our plan for the Wazalendo is to reintegrate them into normal life, teaching them how to thrive in a peaceful society,” Bisiimwa said.

He also called on journalists to assist in this effort by encouraging the Wazalendo to return to civilian life, especially those who were forcibly recruited into the military without proper training or knowledge to serve as national soldiers.

In summary, Bisiimwa’s message was one of reconciliation and rebuilding, urging both critics and fighters to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous future.