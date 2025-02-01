Protesters in Goma Demand Removal of Burundi, SADC Forces

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Friday, January 31, calling for the removal of President Felix Tshisekedi and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Burundi and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The demonstrators, many of whom were internally displaced persons (IDPs) from camps around the city, also expressed support for the M23 rebels, who recently gained control of the area.

The protesters criticized President Tshisekedi’s handling of the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where over 200 armed groups have caused chaos for years. They carried signs with messages like “We are tired of Tshisekedi” and “Burundi and SADC forces, go back home,” chanting, “We want our rights! We don’t want Tshisekedi!”

The conflict in the region escalated in 2021 when the Congolese army, alongside Burundian forces, European mercenaries, and SADC troops, clashed with the M23 rebels. Recently, close to 300 mercenaries surrendered to the rebels and were allowed to return home through Rwanda.

Voices from the Ground

Evelyne Kabongoli Tafazali, a 35-year-old mother of five from the Buhimba IDP camp, shared her story with The New Times. She fled her village in Kiabondo, South Kivu Province, after it was destroyed in the conflict.

“I am happy because since M23 arrived in Goma, there is security. We no longer hear bombs or face harassment from government troops,” she said. “But in the camp, we lack water and food, and we are suffering. Our homes are destroyed. We need support to rebuild our lives.”

Tafazali did not hold back her frustration with the government in Kinshasa. “I hate this government. If I had poison, I would use it on them. They have made us suffer. Since they came to power, we have had no peace.”

Rebels’ Promise of Liberation

The M23 rebels, led by Corneille Nangaa, have vowed to continue their march toward Kinshasa, the capital of DRC, to address what they call “poor governance and a failed state.” Nangaa emphasized their commitment to ending the suffering of the Congolese people and restoring peace and stability.

Benjamin Mbonimpa, the AFC/M23 Executive Secretary, urged protesters to return to their homes, assuring them that security had been restored. “Tshisekedi refused dialogue, so now we are marching to Kinshasa. We know you have suffered, but we will end it. We will restore normalcy,” he said.

The rebels have also pledged to eliminate hate speech and genocide ideology, ensuring that every Congolese citizen feels safe and free in their own country.

A History of Conflict

The DRC is one of the world’s richest countries in terms of natural resources, with vast deposits of diamonds, gold, and copper. However, decades of colonialism, poor leadership, and corruption have left it one of the poorest and most unstable nations in Africa.

The current conflict has strained relations between DRC and Rwanda, with Kinshasa accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels. Rwanda denies these allegations and has raised concerns about the Congolese army’s collaboration with the FDLR militia, which it views as a threat to its security.

Despite numerous regional peace initiatives, the conflict shows no signs of ending. The M23 rebels continue to accuse the Congolese army of working with militias like the FDLR, which has persecuted Congolese Tutsi communities and destabilized eastern DRC for nearly 30 years.

A Call for Peace

In a statement on January 24, the AFC/M23 expressed solidarity with the people of Goma, acknowledging their suffering and promising liberation.

“We have heard their call for peace. We urge the Congolese population to remain calm and prepare to welcome us. We are committed to restoring security and dignity to the Congolese people,” the statement read.

As the conflict drags on, the people of eastern DRC continue to bear the brunt of the violence, displacement, and instability. The protesters in Goma represent a growing demand for change, peace, and a better future for the region.