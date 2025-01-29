In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), widespread protests erupted in the capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday, with demonstrators demanding immediate action against the M23 rebel group following their attacks in the country’s eastern region. The protests turned violent as crowds targeted the embassies of the United States, France, Rwanda, Belgium, and Kenya.

During the unrest, the French embassy was set on fire, with black smoke seen billowing from the building. Protesters accused the international community of inaction over the ongoing conflict in the DRC and condemned countries they believe are supporting the M23 rebels, particularly Rwanda. Rwanda has repeatedly denied these allegations.

France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, called the attack on the embassy “unacceptable” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that a fire broke out in the embassy building but was later brought under control.

Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who retaliated by setting tires on fire and clashing with law enforcement. The situation escalated as demonstrators expressed frustration over the lack of international intervention in the conflict.

International Reactions and Calls for Peace

In a statement, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, expressed deep concern over the violent attacks on embassies and their staff in Kinshasa. He emphasized that such acts of violence, looting, and destruction of property constitute serious violations of international law.

DRC’s Communication Minister, Patrick Muyaya, urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid violence against diplomatic institutions. He assured the public that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres held separate talks with the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda to address the escalating conflict.