Lake Rukwa Fishermen Accident: 550 Affected, 10 Missing

In Tanzania, a powerful windstorm caused a tragic accident on Lake Rukwa in the Sumbawanga District, Rukwa Region. A total of 550 fishermen were affected, with 540 rescued and 10 still missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to locate those unaccounted for. Lake Rukwa fishermen accident, which occurred on January 23, 2025, was reported by the Mwananchi newspaper. Authorities quickly mobilized rescue teams, successfully saving most of the fishermen, though a few remain missing.

Government Response to the Tragedy

Tanzania’s Minister of Home Affairs, Innocent Bashungwa, along with the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, and the Commissioner General for Rescue and Firefighting, John Masunga, promptly visited the accident site to oversee rescue operations.

Sumbawanga District Commissioner, Nyakia Chirukile, confirmed that rescue efforts began immediately after the incident. She urged the public to continue assisting search teams in finding the missing fishermen.

Local Accounts and Appeals

Edson Juakali, a resident near Lake Rukwa, shared that his brother-in-law was among those missing. He appealed to rescuers to intensify their search efforts in hopes of finding him alive.

Ministers Commend Rescue Efforts

Minister Dr. Ashatu Kijaji thanked local residents for responding swiftly and recognized their vital role in the rescue efforts. She urged them to identify and report any unregistered fishermen who may have been affected but have not registered with cooperatives or fishing companies.

Home Affairs Minister Innocent Bashungwa conveyed words of comfort to the victims and their families. He revealed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan immediately dispatched a military helicopter equipped with experienced divers and advanced rescue tools to expedite search operations.

Continuing Search and Hope for Lake Rukwa Fishermen Accident

With combined efforts from local communities, government officials, and specialized rescue teams, the search continues in hopes of finding the remaining fishermen and providing closure to their families.