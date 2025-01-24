President Kagame’s Visit to Turkey: Strengthening Ties

President Kagame’s Visit to Turkey began with a warm welcome for President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame from senior Turkish officials upon their arrival at Ankara Airport. On Thursday, President Kagame held a meeting with his counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marking a significant step in strengthening relations between Rwanda and Turkey.

Key Agreements Signed Between Rwanda and Turkey

During the visit, Rwanda and Turkey signed several cooperation agreements across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, education, culture, security, manufacturing, research, and infrastructure development. These agreements underscore the shared commitment to deepening collaboration between the two nations.

Highlights from President Kagame’s Address

In his address to the media, President Kagame emphasized the importance of Turkey’s investment in Rwanda, particularly in infrastructure development. He noted, “We appreciate Turkey’s contributions, such as the renovation of Amahoro Stadium, which is just one example of their significant support. We look forward to more projects in the pipeline.”

President Kagame also commended Turkish company SUMMA for its pivotal role in advancing Rwanda’s infrastructure. Additionally, he applauded President Erdoğan’s mediation efforts in fostering peace between Somalia and Ethiopia, encouraging similar initiatives in Rwanda’s region, particularly in addressing the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Erdoğan’s Perspective on the Partnership

President Erdoğan expressed his delight in hosting President Kagame, describing the visit as a milestone in enhancing bilateral relations. He highlighted the remarkable growth in trade between the two countries, which increased from $1 million in the early 2000s to $500 million today, largely driven by Turkish investments.

Erdoğan emphasized the discussions with President Kagame focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, education, defense, and culture. He expressed confidence that the agreements signed would bring tangible benefits to both nations.

He also acknowledged Rwanda’s role in promoting peace and security in East Africa and the Great Lakes Region. Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s support for Angola’s mediation efforts in the DRC conflict and affirmed Turkey’s readiness to provide assistance as needed.

Cultural Visits and First Lady Engagements

Earlier on Thursday, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of Turkey. This visit symbolized respect for Turkey’s rich history.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jeannette Kagame, accompanied by Emine Erdoğan, Turkey’s First Lady, visited an African art and culture center and the National Library. She also attended a bilateral meeting where she signed an international agreement on sustainable waste management, further demonstrating Rwanda’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

A Partnership for a Better Future

This visit highlights the growing partnership between Rwanda and Turkey, focusing on mutual benefits and sustainable development. The agreements signed and discussions held reflect a shared vision of progress and cooperation that will undoubtedly strengthen ties between the two nations.

In conclusion, President Kagame’s Visit to Turkey marked a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral relations. The agreements signed across various sectors, coupled with the shared commitment to fostering trade, investment, and regional peace, highlight the growing partnership between Rwanda and Turkey. This visit sets the foundation for a prosperous and collaborative future for both nations.