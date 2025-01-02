In his New Year’s address, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced a historic decision: Senegal ends foreign military presence by 2025, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to sovereignty and reshaping defense strategies.

“I have instructed the minister of the armed forces to develop a new defense and security cooperation strategy, which will include ending all foreign military presence in Senegal by 2025,” President Faye declared.

He emphasized that Senegal remains committed to strong international partnerships. “All of Senegal’s allies will be regarded as strategic partners within the framework of open, diversified, and balanced cooperation,” he added.

This decision aligns with President Faye’s earlier statement on November 28, where he reiterated his administration’s stance on sovereignty. He stated, “The sovereignty we advocate is incompatible with the presence of foreign military bases in a sovereign nation.”

This move marks a significant shift in Senegal’s defense policy and underscores its commitment to self-reliance and national sovereignty.