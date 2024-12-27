Mozambique’s police have reported that more than 1,500 prisoners escaped during the Mozambique Prison Escape from a prison in the capital, Maputo, taking advantage of political unrest fueled by contested election results.

During a press briefing, Police Chief Bernardino Rafael revealed that 33 people were killed, and 15 others injured in clashes between the escapees and prison guards. He added that approximately 150 of the escaped prisoners have been recaptured.

The chaos unfolded on Monday, December 23, 2024, after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of the FRELIMO party in the October presidential elections. FRELIMO, which has held power for 49 years, saw its candidate, Daniel Chapo, declared the winner.

Protests Turn Violent

On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, groups of demonstrators opposing the government approached the Maputo prison. Police Chief Rafael explained that inmates seized the opportunity, destroyed a section of the prison wall, and escaped amidst the turmoil.

The unrest traces back to October 2024, when the presidential election results were announced, sparking widespread protests. Official tallies initially showed Chapo winning with 71% of the vote, while his main opponent, Venâncio Mondlane, received 20%. However, the Supreme Court later revised the figures to 65% for Chapo and 24% for Mondlane. Mondlane rejected the results, alleging electoral fraud and calling for mass protests.

A City on Edge

According to the BBC, Maputo resembled a ghost town on Christmas Eve as businesses closed and residents stayed indoors to avoid the violence. The unrest has been described as the worst the city has seen since FRELIMO came to power in 1975, following Mozambique’s independence.

FRELIMO’s party offices, police stations, banks, and factories have been looted, vandalized, and burned in various parts of the country. By December 24, 2024, at least 21 people had been killed in the violence, according to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Mondlane, who has fled Mozambique, continues to call for protests against the election results, describing them as fraudulent. In a recent social media post, he warned of a potential “new wave of civil uprisings” if the election outcome is not overturned.

A Growing Death Toll

Over the past three months of unrest, at least 150 people have died as Mozambique grapples with its most severe political crisis in decades. The situation remains tense, with calls for calm and resolution yet to yield significant progress.