The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has receives 264 cargo wagons manufactured by China’s CRRC Qiqihar Rolling Stock Co., Ltd. These wagons are part of a larger order of 1,430 wagons designed for Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric trains.

According to a TRC statement, the wagons arrived at the port of Dar es Salaam on Tuesday. Of these, 200 wagons are designated for transporting containers, while the remaining 64 will handle loose cargo.

After unloading, the TRC plans to conduct trial runs. The tests will first be conducted without cargo and then with cargo, along the SGR route from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and Dodoma, the nation’s capital. The TRC noted that commercial operations will begin once the wagons are certified for use by TRC and the contractors, though no specific timeline for the trial runs was provided.

The delivery follows the launch of passenger commercial operations on Tanzania’s SGR electric train service. On August 1, President Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated the service connecting Dar es Salaam to Dodoma via Morogoro. Tanzania Receives 264 SGR cargo wagons.

TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa stated that the entire SGR project will span 1,596 km, linking Dar es Salaam to Mwanza. Once completed, this modern railway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and drive economic growth in Tanzania and the surrounding region.

Tanzania receives 264 SGR cargo wagons from China marks a significant step in modernizing its railway infrastructure. This move is expected to boost cargo transport efficiency, promote economic growth, and strengthen ties between Tanzania and China, contributing to the country’s overall development in the transport sector.