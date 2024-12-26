On Wednesday, Tanzania celebrated a major achievement with Tanzania’s First Honey Shipment to China. This historic export, consisting of 10 metric tons of premium honey, was facilitated by the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) Ltd., a Chinese company renowned for its expertise in international trade.

Weihai Huatan Supply Chain Management Company Ltd., the parent company of EACLC, exported the honey from Dar es Salaam Port, and it will arrive at Weihai Port, China, within 27 days. This shipment promises to introduce Chinese consumers to the natural sweetness of Tanzanian honey.

Dr. Lisa Wang Xiangyun, Chairperson of EACLC, emphasized the high quality and abundant supply of Tanzanian honey, which met the company’s rigorous standards.

“This successful export not only brings natural and healthy products to Chinese consumers but also unlocks new growth opportunities for Tanzania’s honey industry,” Dr. Wang stated.

Tanzania’s Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Jafo, highlighted this milestone as proof of the country’s potential in the global honey market. He attributed this success to Tanzania’s rich forests and savannas, which create ideal conditions for beekeeping.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, hailed the shipment as a major step forward in strengthening trade and economic ties between the two nations.

Tanzanian honey first caught attention during its debut at the seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai last month, paving the way for this landmark export.

This achievement not only strengthens Tanzania’s position in the global honey industry but also deepens the trade relationship between Tanzania and China.