School Fees Impact New Year Celebrations in Muhanga

The day after New Year’s is typically seen as a holiday for many, offering time to relax and recover from the previous night’s festivities. Those who spent New Year’s Eve celebrating with friends and family often rest before resuming work. However, in Muhanga, Rwanda, the festive atmosphere was overshadowed, showing how school fees impact New Year celebrations, as parents focused on education expenses over festivities.

In Muhanga, liquor wholesalers and retailers noticed a significant decline in sales during the New Year season. Afternoon shoppers, usually eager to stock up on drinks, were instead seen hurrying to the Muhanga bus terminal to return to work, particularly in Kigali.

One beverage wholesaler remarked, “This year, school reopening affected the usual festive mood. Parents are cautious with spending because, starting Friday, January 3, 2025, students must return to school with their fees paid and supplies ready.”

Under normal circumstances, a truckload of liquor would have been sold quickly, the wholesaler noted. “Parents chose to prioritize school fees over family celebrations, which is understandable,” he added.

Another vendor echoed similar sentiments, expressing disappointment over low sales. “Christmas and New Year left people stretched financially. Now, parents are focusing on school needs, leaving little for leisure spending,” the vendor lamented.

For some parents, skipping New Year celebrations was a conscious choice. One parent explained, “New Year’s is just another day. Prioritizing school fees and supplies for my child is more fulfilling than overspending on parties.”

Muhanga District Mayor Kayitare Jacqueline encouraged responsible celebration during the holiday season. “New Year’s is a fresh start, a time to plan for the year ahead. It’s not an excuse for wasteful spending,” she stated.

Overall, Muhanga residents celebrated Christmas and New Year peacefully, with no major reports of violence or unrest.