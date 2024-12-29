Muhanga Road Accident Injures 11 Passengers in Rwanda

A passenger vehicle traveling from Nyanza to Rubavu, carrying wedding attendees, was involved in a Muhanga road accident that left 11 people injured, three of whom were immediately taken to the hospital.

This unfortunate incident occurred in Muhanga City, specifically in Gahogo Cell, Nyamabuye Sector, when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with an electric pole.

Passengers on board reported that the driver may have dozed off, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and collide with the roadside pole.

Speaking to Kigali Today, SP Emmanuel Kayigi, the spokesperson for the Traffic Police Department, confirmed the incident. He stated, “The vehicle veered off the road and struck an electric pole. While the vehicle sustained damage, three passengers suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Kabgayi Hospital. The remaining eight passengers, who had minor scratches and were in shock, continued their journey.”

SP Kayigi attributed the accident to driver negligence and poor driving behavior, which led to the loss of control.