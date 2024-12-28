Man Loses iPhone in Temple Charity Box in India after accidentally dropping it into a donation box at a Hindu temple. The temple authorities refused to return the phone, claiming that anything placed in the box is considered God’s property and cannot be reclaimed.

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Dinesh, visited the Arulmigu Kandaswamy Temple in Thiruporur with his family for prayers. As he was about to make a donation, his iPhone accidentally slipped from his pocket into the steel charity box, known as a “hundial,” which collects offerings for the underprivileged.

Realizing what had happened, Dinesh immediately approached the temple authorities, explained the situation, and requested the return of his phone. To his shock, the temple officials denied his request, citing strict rules. According to them, once something is placed in the hundial, whether intentionally or accidentally, it becomes part of God’s property and cannot be reclaimed.

Despite his repeated efforts, Dinesh could not recover the phone. He even appealed to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, asking to be present when the hundial was opened so he could retrieve his phone. However, the officials upheld their stance, refusing to return the device even after the box was opened.

Sekar Babu, the head of the department, explained, “Anything that enters the hundial, even if by accident, is considered part of God’s property. Our temple practices and traditions strictly prohibit returning any items placed in the donation box.”

As a small consolation, Dinesh was allowed to access and retrieve any necessary data from his iPhone but was not permitted to take the device itself. Sekar Babu assured Dinesh that he would consult senior temple leaders to explore the possibility of compensating him for the phone.

The incident sparked widespread debate on Indian social media, with many questioning the rigidity of the temple’s rules. Critics argued that such inflexible policies regarding the donation box lacked compassion and practicality, especially in accidental cases like this.