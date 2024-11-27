Rwanda Karate Team Competes in Commonwealth 2024

Five Rwandan athletes have traveled to Durban, South Africa, to compete in the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships, taking place from November 28 to December 1, 2024. The team departed Kigali on Wednesday night aboard RwandAir, ready to represent Rwanda on the international stage. Hope Rwanda karate team win this year.

A Prestigious Event

This year’s Commonwealth Karate Championships will bring together approximately 1,000 athletes, officials, and delegates from 25 nations, including England, Scotland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Rwanda.

The competition will be divided into two categories:

Elite athletes

Age groups

The Push for Karate in the Commonwealth Games

Hanshi Sonny Pillay, president of Karate South Africa, emphasized that this tournament plays a significant role in advocating for karate’s inclusion in future Commonwealth Games beyond 2026.

Rwanda Karate Team Line-Up

Rwanda will compete in both individual and team categories in the senior division. Here’s a breakdown of the athletes and their respective events:

Male Karate Kumite Individual (Senior)

Under 74 kg: Harifa Niyitanga

Harifa Niyitanga Under 67 kg: Fiston Ntwali

Fiston Ntwali Under 60 kg: Mike Ndutiye Shyaka

Male Karate Kata Individual (Senior)

Harifa Niyitanga

Team Kata (Senior)

Harifa Niyitanga

Sharifu Dushime

Sidike Niyonkuru

Team Kumite (Senior)

Fiston Ntwali

Mike Ndutiye Shyaka

Harifa Niyitanga

Sharifu Dushime

Sidike Niyonkuru

Coaching and Preparation

The team is under the guidance of Coach Christian Kamuzinzi, who has been instrumental in preparing the athletes for this highly competitive championship.

Rwanda’s Global Ambition

As the athletes gear up for the tournament, Rwanda’s participation highlights its growing presence in international sports and its dedication to fostering talent on a global platform.