Eight Cows Seized for Illegal Transport to Congo

Eight cows were intercepted during an illegal cow transport to Congo at the border between Goma (DRC) and Gisenyi (Rwanda) in the Rubavu sector. Authorities suspect the animals were being illegally moved into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to be slaughtered in Goma.

Local residents informed Kigali Today that the cows were stopped by security forces while being moved through an unauthorized route.

One resident praised the vigilance of the officers, saying: “Our soldiers are honest. They could have allowed the cows to pass, but they refused to let them be transported illegally.”

Authorities Search for Owners

The cows were handed over to local authorities, who are working to identify their rightful owners. Announcements were issued, urging anyone who has lost a cow to come forward.

The message read:

“If you have information about someone who may have lost a cow, please let us know. The cows were seized while being illegally transported to the DRC.”

It added,

“They are now under the care of the Rubavu Sector administration. Please help us share information.”

Rising Meat Demand Drives Illegal Cow Transport to Congo

During Christmas celebrations in Gisenyi, 260 cows and 86 small livestock were slaughtered. A significant portion of the meat processed in Rwanda is sold in Goma, where prices are higher.

In Gisenyi, a kilogram of beef costs RWF 5,500. However, the price increases significantly upon reaching Goma, leading some individuals to smuggle cattle through unauthorized routes to maximize profits.

Officials Urge Compliance

The Rubavu District administration has called on residents traveling to Congo to use authorized border points, including the main crossing (Grande Barrière), the smaller crossing (Petite Barrière), and Kabuhanga. Authorities emphasized that these official crossings are the only legal routes for trade and warned against using illegal paths.