Bus terminals in Gaborone and Francistown, the two largest cities in Botswana, were filled with migrants heading home for the holidays. These travelers are excited to reunite with their families for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Tariro Mverechena, a Zimbabwean migrant, was one of those journeying back after a year of work in Gaborone. For Mverechena, this is the only chance each year to reunite with her family. “I am so very happy,” she said, smiling as she prepared for her trip. She will return to work in January 2025, giving her plenty of time to spend with her family and children.

Adam Moyo, another migrant from Zimbabwe, was also making the journey home. However, due to long delays at the Ramokgwebana Border Post, he expected it would take him up to three days to reach Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. “I started my journey in Ghanzi on Tuesday, so I can reach home by Thursday, just after Christmas,” he shared at the Francistown Bus Rank. “I’m going home to see my family and people. Thank you, Botswana. I will be back soon.”

Nelson Banda, a Malawian primary school teacher working in Francistown, was on his way to Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital. “I’m so happy to travel this year. Last year, I couldn’t return because I was still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Banda explained.

However, not all migrants are returning home for the festive season. Adriano Nalingo, from Mozambique, was at the Gaborone Bus Rank, but only to send a small bag of food to his mother in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital. “I’m afraid to go home because of the post-election unrest,” Nalingo said, referring to the turmoil following the disputed October 9 elections. “I will go next year when things are safer.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Victor Akinyemi was taking a flight back to Abuja, as there is no bus route available for his journey. He spent the entire year preparing for this trip, with his return ticket from Gaborone to Abuja costing around 845 U.S. dollars. “It’s such a joy to be able to celebrate Christmas with my family,” Akinyemi said as he awaited his flight at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone.

This holiday season, while many migrants are reunited with loved ones, some remain cautious, choosing safety over travel due to political unrest in their home countries.