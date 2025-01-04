Rwandan Diaspora Sent $505M to Rwanda in 2023

Over 100 Rwandans from more than 40 countries worldwide came together for the annual event, highlighting the remarkable contributions of the Rwandan Diaspora, who collectively sent $505 million to Rwanda in 2023.

Ambassador Nduhungirehe praised the diaspora for their invaluable role in nation-building by promoting Rwanda globally and supporting various initiatives, including the “Dusangire Lunch” program.

He remarked, “Your contributions to improving trade, education, culture, and the well-being of citizens are evident in your remarkable efforts. In particular, your financial support has had a profound impact on Rwanda’s economy, with remittances exceeding $505 million in 2023.”

The minister emphasized the importance of continued support from the diaspora in achieving Rwanda’s second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

“To realize the goals of NST2, we will need your sustained efforts and collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Rwandan diaspora community,” he stated.

A 2023 World Bank report on remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa ranked Rwanda second, following a 16.8% increase in remittances to the country.

This growth is complemented by foreign investments in Rwanda, which surpassed $2.4 billion, including contributions from Rwandans living abroad.

In 2021, remittances stood at $378.5 million, growing to $461.2 million in 2022. These figures show a steady annual growth rate of 15.5% in diaspora contributions between 2021 and 2023.