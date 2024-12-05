$100M to Transform Kigali's Urban Transport System

The African Development Bank Group has approved a $100 million loan for Rwanda to address growing urban transportation challenges in Kigali, the nation’s bustling capital. This initiative, known as the Kigali’s Urban Transport Improvement Project, aims to make travel more efficient, inclusive, and safe for the city’s residents.

Tackling Kigali’s Urban Traffic Woes

Kigali has seen a surge in traffic congestion, with long queues at major junctions disrupting daily commutes and increasing travel costs and delays. The city’s current transport infrastructure struggles to support its rapidly growing population, leading to inefficiencies and heightened traffic conflicts.

The lack of a well-integrated urban mobility system—such as dedicated bus lanes and networks for non-motorized transport—further complicates the issue. As a result, many residents rely on motorbike taxis, which have become increasingly common but pose safety risks due to the potential for serious accidents.

Key Goals of the Project

This project focuses on transforming Kigali’s urban transport system by addressing critical bottlenecks and laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. It includes:

Upgrading three major junctions identified as key congestion points.

Introducing dedicated bus lanes to prioritize public transport.

Enhancing infrastructure for non-motorized transport, such as bike lanes and pedestrian pathways.

“These investments aim to address the immediate challenges of urban mobility while paving the way for a more sustainable, low-carbon transport system in Kigali,” said Aïssa Touré Sarr, the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Rwanda.

Enhancing Safety and Accessibility

Beyond traffic improvements, the project prioritizes inclusivity and community well-being. Planned upgrades include:

Safe, well-lit bus stops designed to accommodate nursing mothers, pregnant women, and other vulnerable groups.

Pedestrian-friendly features like pavements and crossings, accessible to people with disabilities.

Sheltered public transport stations to protect commuters from harsh weather conditions.

Planning for Kigali’s Growing Population

The improvements are timely, as Kigali’s current population of 1.7 million is projected to more than double to 3.8 million by 2050. With these upgrades, the city aims to meet future demand while ensuring a safer and more reliable transport system for its residents.

The African Development Bank’s support marks a significant step toward transforming Kigali into a model city for sustainable and inclusive urban transport in Africa.