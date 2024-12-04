Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history by becoming Namibia’s first female president after securing 57% of the votes in the November 27 election. Her nearest rival, Panduleni Itula, garnered 26%, according to the country’s electoral commission.

A Historic Victory

The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah is a veteran member of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), Namibia’s ruling party since the nation gained independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

“The Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability,” Nandi-Ndaitwah declared after being named president-elect.

Trailblazing Leadership

Currently the vice president of SWAPO, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election marks a significant milestone for women in African leadership. She joins Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan as one of only two female presidents on the continent.

Namibia’s first female president Nandi-Ndaitwah has an impressive political career, having served as Namibia’s foreign minister and in other senior government roles. She is celebrated as a unifying figure within SWAPO and has a reputation untarnished by corruption, a concern that has plagued other party members.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite challenges like rising unemployment and inequality, SWAPO retained its stronghold, particularly in rural areas and among older voters who remain loyal due to the party’s role in the liberation struggle.

Political analyst Rakkel Andreas highlighted Nandi-Ndaitwah’s leadership skills and her ability to unite SWAPO’s factions. “She is a stateswoman who has been in leadership since independence,” Andreas noted. “She understands the system.”

A New Era

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory is a moment of pride for Namibia and a significant step forward for female leadership in Africa. Her presidency promises to renew the focus on stability and progress as she leads the nation into a new chapter.