5 Rwandans Killed by DR Congo Bombshells, 35 Injured

At least five Rwandans lost their lives, and 35 others were injured on Monday, January 27, after bombshells from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) struck Rubavu District, according to the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

RDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga confirmed the casualties, noting that the bombs were fired by the Congolese army with support from FDLR elements—members of a UN-sanctioned terrorist group linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Bombs Target Rwandan Border Town

The attack disrupted life in Rubavu, a border town adjacent to Goma, DR Congo. Businesses and schools were ordered to close, and students were sent home for safety as bombs hit the town center.

This escalation follows the recent capture of Goma, a city of two million people, by M23 rebels on Sunday night. The M23 group has been battling the Congolese army since late 2021, with significant victories last week, including the killing of North Kivu Province’s Military Governor Peter Cirimwami and the seizure of new territories.

Strained Rwanda-DR Congo Relations

The ongoing conflict has further strained relations between Rwanda and DR Congo. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels—claims Rwanda firmly denies. Instead, Rwanda has raised concerns over DR Congo’s alleged collaboration with the FDLR and other armed groups operating near the border.

During a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, Rwanda’s envoy, Ernest Rwamucyo, described the situation as an “unprecedented threat.” He highlighted the Congolese army’s coalition with groups such as the FDLR, Wazalendo militias, 10,000 Burundian forces, 1,600 European mercenaries, and South Africa-led SADC forces.

Rwamucyo also raised alarm over Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi’s alleged calls for regime change in Rwanda. “Declaring regime change on another country is a serious matter,” he stated, warning that such rhetoric and the buildup of coalition forces along Rwanda’s border were destabilizing and unacceptable.

Regional Leaders Call for Action

Amid the rising tensions, Kenyan President William Ruto announced plans for an urgent meeting of East African Community (EAC) heads of state within the next 48 hours to address the crisis.

Ruto, who held discussions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DR Congo’s President Tshisekedi, urged an immediate ceasefire. He also called on the African Union to actively intervene, stating, “The AU must not remain passive in the face of this escalating crisis.”

The situation remains volatile as the region faces one of its most significant conflicts in recent years.