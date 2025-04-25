Clémentine Mukeka, the Permanent Secretary at Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has paid tribute to Pope Francis, saying his compassion and love for others served as an inspiration to many people around the world, including in Rwanda. Here you know How Pope Francis Inspired Rwanda and the World.

She wrote her heartfelt message in the condolence book honoring Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I extend my deepest condolences to the Government of the Vatican, the Catholic Church, and all believers around the world on the passing of Pope Francis,” she wrote.

Mukeka praised the late Pope as a spiritual leader admired for his humility and care for others. “His Holiness was a deeply respected leader. His kindness and love became a model for millions, including people here in Rwanda. His legacy will live on through the Church and those who continue his mission,” she said.

Pope Francis passed away at a time when there was growing anticipation for his planned visit to Rwanda. He would have been the second Pope in history to visit the country.

The Vatican has announced that his funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025.