Land Services in Kigali: Growth, Challenges, and Solutions

The number of land service applications in Kigali has grown significantly, increasing fivefold over the past 11 years. According to Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva, applications rose from over 27,000 in 2013 to more than 96,000 in 2019, and by 2024, they had surpassed 148,000. This remarkable growth underscores the rising importance of land services in Kigali and the efforts to improve accessibility and efficiency for residents.

Speaking to the Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs on January 24, Dusengiyumva emphasized that this growth highlights the importance of efficient service delivery in the city. However, he also addressed several challenges facing land service provision.

Reasons Behind the Surge

The increase in applications can be attributed to two key factors:

Online Access: The introduction of online services has simplified the application process, making it more convenient for residents to access land-related services. Fee Waivers: The government’s decision to waive certain fees encouraged more people—especially those previously unable to afford such services—to apply.

The most commonly requested services include:

Land ownership transfers (through sale, donation, succession, or court decisions).

Land subdivision (e.g., dividing a hectare into multiple plots).

Land registration.

Resolution of land disputes.

Key Challenges

Despite these advancements, the growing demand has exposed several bottlenecks:

Increased Workload: While technology has made services more accessible, it has also led to a surge in applications, creating a workload that existing resources struggle to manage. System Limitations: The Land Administration Information System (LAIS), which centralizes land records, has been overwhelmed by the volume of applications, resulting in slower processing times. Staffing Constraints: The number of land officers has not kept pace with the rise in applications. Since many land services require physical verification, the limited staffing has contributed to delays.

Efforts to Address the Issues

To tackle these challenges, the City of Kigali is adopting both short-term and long-term solutions:

Reallocation of Resources: Land officers in sectors with fewer applications are temporarily reassigned to areas with higher demand to help clear backlogs.

With assistance from the National Land Authority, additional contractual staff have been hired to reduce delays, particularly in high-demand districts. System Upgrades: The National Land Authority is working to enhance the capacity of LAIS to handle larger volumes of applications more efficiently.

Looking Ahead

As of January 22, around 7,000 land service applications were still pending across Kigali’s three main districts. However, the mayor noted that technology has already made a significant impact, reducing the time and cost involved in accessing land services.

While challenges remain, the city’s commitment to improving service delivery, combined with ongoing system upgrades and resource adjustments, offers hope for a more efficient and accessible future for Kigali’s residents.