Four Arrested for Illegal Kanyanga Alcohol in Eastern Rwanda

The spokesperson for the Eastern Province Police, SP Hamdun Twizeyimana, reported that overall security was stable on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2025), with the exception of minor crimes linked to alcohol consumption.

He mentioned that there were seven incidents of assault and battery due to alcohol, with cases occurring in Kirehe once, Nyagatare twice, Bugesera twice, Gatsibo once, and Rwamagana once.

Additionally, the police successfully seized illegal alcohol known as Kanyanga in the Nyagatare and Kayonza districts. Four individuals were arrested, and a total of 1,250 liters of Kanyanga were confiscated.

“1,250 liters of Kanyanga were seized in two districts—Nyagatare and Kayonza, with two people arrested in each area. All four suspects are currently held at the police stations in these districts,” said SP Twizeyimana.

On New Year’s Day, four motorcyclists and two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Bugesera District, a minor traffic accident occurred when two cars collided, but there were no serious injuries.

SP Hamdun Twizeyimana urged all Rwandans to reduce alcohol consumption, emphasizing that alcohol does not bring true happiness but rather creates other problems.

He also warned against the production and trafficking of illegal substances, reminding the public that those caught with such substances face legal consequences.

Furthermore, he encouraged citizens to avoid taking matters into their own hands when disputes arise, advising them to seek help from local authorities and provide timely information about any conflicts or issues in the community.