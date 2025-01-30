Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called on East African Community (EAC) leaders to work together and resist external manipulation while addressing the ongoing security crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). Kagame urges EAC unity in DR Congo crisis solution.

Speaking at a virtual crisis summit hosted by Kenya’s President William Ruto, Kagame highlighted the need for strong leadership and coordinated efforts to resolve the escalating conflict in eastern DR Congo. The summit was convened following the recent capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, by the M23 rebel group.

Escalating Conflict Near Rwanda’s Border

The fighting has spilled over into Rwanda, with Congolese government forces and their allies— including the FDLR militia, which has links to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi—launching attacks on the border city of Rubavu. These attacks have resulted in at least 13 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Kagame expressed frustration over the lack of concrete action from regional leaders despite a clear understanding of the problem. He questioned why no one had taken charge of the peace efforts, saying:

“Is there anybody among us who did not see this coming? I saw it coming… because I did not see who was leading the process, who was listening, or who was trying to provide guidance.”

DR Congo’s Absence Raises Concerns

Notably, DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi did not attend the meeting, and the country had no representation at the summit. Kagame pointed out that discussing solutions without DR Congo’s involvement made little sense, given that it is a member of the EAC.

“How do we find a solution when the country concerned is not even part of the discussion?” he asked.

Kagame also accused Tshisekedi of manipulating other leaders and undermining previous peace efforts. He cited the failure of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), which was deployed in 2022 to enforce a ceasefire. Although the force successfully maintained peace for six months, Tshisekedi later expelled it, claiming it was not assisting in military operations against M23.

“Tshisekedi wanted the EAC force to fight for him. When that didn’t happen, he turned to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) instead.”

The Need for Genuine Dialogue

Kagame warned that military action alone would not bring lasting peace. Instead, he stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue that involves all stakeholders, particularly those directly affected by the conflict. He criticized Tshisekedi’s reliance on various armed groups—including the FDLR, Burundian troops, SADC forces, European mercenaries, and local militias—saying this approach has only worsened the crisis.

“How does Tshisekedi think he will solve issues of people’s rights through military force? Killing them? Shooting them? Has this approach worked so far?”

A Call for Unity and Leadership for DR Congo Crisis Solution

Kagame urged EAC leaders to prioritize the collective interests of East Africans rather than personal or political gains. He questioned why the regional force was expelled from DR Congo without any objections from EAC members and warned that continuing on this path would not lead to a meaningful solution.

“If we keep making nice speeches but acting in self-interest, we will get nowhere. We need to recognize the reality of the situation and act accordingly.”

His remarks were a clear call for stronger leadership and collaboration within the EAC to find a lasting solution to the DR Congo crisis.