Cyusa’s New Song Honors Inkotanyi Bravery & Legacy

Traditional music artist Cyusa Ibrahim has released a new song titled “Inkotanyi Turaganje”, celebrating the courage of the Inkotanyi and reassuring Rwandans to continue trusting in them. Inkotanyi Bravery

In an interview with KT Radio, Cyusa explained that he was inspired to create this song in response to external pressures threatening Rwanda’s stability.

“I wrote this song to honor the bravery of the Inkotanyi and to remind Rwandans that for the past 31 years, they have protected and liberated us. We must continue to trust them, just as they have always stood by us,” he said.

In one of the lyrics, he proudly declares:

“We, the Inkotanyi, stand strong! No one can challenge us, for we are still the fearless warriors who fought and freed our nation.”

Another verse highlights resilience in the face of external threats:

“I sing of the legendary Inkotanyi, the ones who fought tirelessly. Now, foreign powers want to intimidate us with sanctions—keep your threats to yourselves!”

Cyusa further emphasized that during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the Inkotanyi not only stopped the killings but also liberated Rwanda, ensuring its continued safety.

“We all witnessed how, even when they attacked us with bombs, we intercepted them mid-air. This song is a message of reassurance—our soldiers remain vigilant and ready to defend our country,” he added.

He also expressed deep appreciation for President Paul Kagame, urging him to continue leading and safeguarding Rwanda, noting that he has always prioritized the well-being of Rwandans.