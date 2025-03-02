Tour du Rwanda Stage 4: Joris Delbove Wins Big

Stage 4 of the Tour du Rwanda took place on a 95.1 km route from Rubavu to Karongi. Out of the 68 cyclists who started the race, it was French rider Joris Delbove who crossed the finish line first, securing the stage victory.

How the Race Unfolded

The stage began with Rwandan cyclists Uwiduhaye Mike and Nzafashwanayo J Claude (CMC) taking the early lead. They were soon chased by a group of four riders: Nsengiyumya Shemu (Java-Inovotec), Lorot (Amani), Munyaneza Didier (Rwanda), and Matthews (South Africa). Before long, these four caught up with the front two, forming a leading group of six.

As the race progressed, the group began to split. Munyaneza Didier was the first to drop back, while Uwiduhaye Mike attempted to push ahead alone. However, the main peloton, including Fabien Doubey, who was wearing the yellow jersey, caught up with them.

In the final stretch, Joris Delbove made a decisive move, breaking away from the pack and securing both the stage victory and the overall race lead. His performance earned him the prestigious Yellow Jersey.

Top Rwandan Performers

The best-placed Rwandan rider of the stage was Manizabayo Eric, who finished in 7th place. On the overall standings, the leading Rwandan cyclist so far is Masengesho Vainqueur, currently in 9th place, followed by Manizabayo Eric Karadio in 11th place.

Special Awards & Recognitions

Thanks to their impressive performances, Rwandan cyclists earned several honors:

Best Climber: Nsengiyumba Shemu claimed the title for accumulating the most points on the mountain climbs.

Mike Uwiduhaye was awarded for his strong effort in leading the breakaway group.

Official Tour du Rwanda Stage 4 Awards

🏆 Yellow Jersey (Overall Leader): Joris Delbove (TOTAL Energies)

🏔 Best Climber: Nsengiyumva Shemu (Java Inovotec)

🌟 Best Young Rider: Adria Pericas Capdevelia (UAE Emirates Gen_Z)

⚡ Best Sprinter: Munyaneza Didier (Team Rwanda)

🇷🇼 Best Rwandan Rider: Masengesho Vainqueur (Team Rwanda)

🚴 Stage Winner: Joris Delbove (TOTAL Energies)

🌍 Best African Rider: Henok Mulubrhan (Team Eritrea)

👶 Best Young African Rider: Yoel Habteab (Team Eritrea)

🔥 Best in Breakaway: Mike Uwiduhaye (Team Rwanda)

🏆 Best Team: TOTAL Energies (France)

With more stages ahead, the competition is heating up, and Rwandan riders are proving to be strong contenders in the race.