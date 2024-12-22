The United States has welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) for another year. This renewal of the MONUSCO Mandate Renewal in DRC is vital for protecting civilians in eastern DRC, an area plagued by armed groups such as the M23 rebels.

Support for MONUSCO’s Mission

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized the significance of MONUSCO’s work, particularly in addressing threats to civilians. She highlighted that the resolution reflects the DRC’s request for a gradual and flexible approach to MONUSCO’s eventual withdrawal.

“The United States is pleased to have voted to renew MONUSCO’s mandate for one year. And we thank France and Sierra Leone for their efforts,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield stated.

Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in the Conflict

While supporting the resolution, the U.S. expressed disappointment at the omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield criticized the lack of direct acknowledgment, citing extensive evidence from the UN Group of Experts that points to Rwanda’s deployment of 3,000-4,000 troops in the DRC and its support for M23 operations.

“In the face of such extensive evidence, why are members resorting to euphemisms, rather than simply naming Rwanda directly?” she questioned, calling the omission a “disservice” to the victims of violence.

She also raised alarm over reports that the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) have allegedly supported M23 advances in North Kivu through artillery, troop reinforcements, and supply convoys, violating the ongoing ceasefire.

Call for Leadership and Accountability

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed disappointment over Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s absence from the December 15 Tripartite Summit on Peace and Security. She described this as a missed opportunity to advance peace in the region.

“We urge the leaders of DRC and Rwanda to reconvene as soon as possible under the steadfast leadership of Angola,” she said.

Progress and Hope for Lasting Peace

Despite the challenges, the U.S. acknowledged progress made by Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, and their partners since July. These efforts include signing a ceasefire agreement, establishing a verification mechanism, and discussing steps to neutralize the FDLR, withdraw RDF forces, and engage with M23.

“We urge all to come back to the table and agree to take action on the necessary steps to resolve this conflict and sow the seeds of lasting peace,” Thomas-Greenfield concluded.

The renewed commitment to MONUSCO and ongoing efforts for dialogue reflect the international community’s dedication to addressing the complex crisis in eastern DRC.